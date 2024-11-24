IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Shreyas Iyer Becomes The Second Most Expensive Player, Fetches ₹26.75 Crore From Punjab Kings

Image: X

Punjab Kings emerged the winners in signing their former captain Shreyas Iyer for a record-breaking price of ₹26.75 crore in the IPL 2025 mega auction on Sunday. The Kings defeated the Delhi Capitals in the fierce bidding war for the signature of the star Indian cricketer in a two-day event in Jeddah.

The Mumbai cricketer has been in sensational form in domestic cricket scoring two back-to-back centuries in the Ranji Trophy games. The Mumbai captain recently scored a quickfire hundred in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy a day before the auction day.

Last year Shreyas guided Kolkata Knight Riders to their third IPL title last year but the franchisee decided against retaining him for the next season.

Shreyas Iyer in the IPL 2024

Shreyas Iyer missed the 2023 edition of the tournament due to a back injury but returned for the 2024 season as the team's captain.Despite struggling for form with the bat, Iyer was excellent with his calm leadership skills.

The right-handed batter scored 352 runs in 14 IPL 2024 innings at a strike rate of 146.86 with the help of two fifties. However, he remained unbeaten on five occasions to guide his team to their 3rd IPL title by defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final.