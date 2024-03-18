IPL 2024: Wanindu Hasaranga To Miss Few Matches For SRH After Returning To Test Cricket For Bangladesh Series

Wanindu Hasaranga | Credits: Twitter

In a major development, Sri Lanka spin bowling all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga has made his return to Test cricket for the upcoming series against Bangladesh, slated to take place on March 22.

On Monday, Sri Lanka Cricket selection committee announced the 17-member squad for the two-match for the two-match Test series against Bangladesh. Hasaranga's name in the squad surprised the fans as he announced retirement from longest format of the game in order to focus on white-ball cricket and franchise T20 cricket.

The Sri Lanka Cricket Selection Committee selected a 17-member squad to take part in the Test series against Bangladesh.https://t.co/azeWUVxwcJ #BANvSL — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) March 18, 2024

Ever since retirement of Wanindu Hasaranga, Sri Lanka played only Test match and are yet to win a game in the ongoing World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle. The upcoming Test series against Bangladesh for Sri Lanka as they have to open the account to avoid being the only team yet to win a match in the ongoing WTC Cycle.

Wanindu Hasaranga played his last Test match against Sri Lanka at Pallekale Stadium in April 2021. Since then, he hasn't been part of Sri Lanka Test squad. In four Tests, Hasaranga has scalped four wickets and scored 196 runs, including a fifty, at an average of 28.

Wanindu Hasaranga to miss initial few matches of IPL 2024

With Hasaranga returning to Test Cricket for the upcoming Test series against Bangladesh, Sri Lanka spin bowling all-rounder set to miss few matches for SunRisers Hyderabad in the upcoming IPL season.

Hyderabad-based franchise acquired the services of Hasaranga for INR 1.5 crore at the IPL 2024 Auction. Wanindu Hasaranga served two IPL seasons with Royal Challengers Bangalore before moving to SRH for IPL 2024.

Wanindu Hasaranga was the second-highest wicket-taker in IPL 2022 as he scalped 26 wickets, including a fifer and a four-wicket haul, at an average of 16.54 and an economy rate of 7.54 in 16 matches. In the last IPL season, Hasaranga had a moderate outing as he could scalp only 9 wickets in 8 matches.

SunRisers Hyderabad will begin their IPL 2024 campaign against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens on March 23. SRH to play four matches in initial phase of the tournament and Hasaranga will miss three of them. He is expected to make debut for SunRisers Hyderabad for the match against Chennai Super Kings on April 5 in Hyderabad.