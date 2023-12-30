Kusal Mendis And Wanindu Hasaranga Replace Dasun Shanaka As Sri Lanka's ODI And T20I Captains

Kusal Mendis and Wanindu Hasaranga. | (Credits: Twitter)

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has decided to move on from all-rounder Dasun Shanaka as their captain in the limited-overs format. Instead, Kusal Mendis will take charge of the ODI side, while Wanindu Hasaranga will lead in T20Is. On Saturday, SLC also announced the preliminary squads for the home series against Zimbabwe along with change in captains.

Mendis had captained Sri Lanka in the 2023 World Cup in 7 matches after Shanaka was ruled out of the tournament due to an injury. However, the keeper-batter could win only 2 of those as the 1996 World Champions suffered a group-stage exit. However, he was in decent form with the bat, mustering 294 runs in 9 matches at 32.67.

Sri Lanka Cricket announced the preliminary squads for the Zimbabwe Tour of Sri Lanka 2024.



ODIs

Captain - Kusal Mendis

Vice Captain - Charith Asalanka



T20Is

Captain - Wanindu Hasaranga

Vice Captain - Charith Asalanka



READ: https://t.co/jFysJEoAKH#SLvZIM — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) December 30, 2023

"Sri Lanka Cricket wishes to announce the following preliminary squads selected by the Sri Lanka Cricket Selection Committee, focusing on the Zimbabwe Tour of Sri Lanka. The final squads for both the ODI and T20I squads will be selected out of the below-given preliminary squads," said a statement from Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC).

Hasaranga, meanwhile, suffered a hamstring injury before the 2023 World Cup, thereby ruling him out of the tournament. Nevertheless, he is one of the first-choice players for Sri Lanka in white-ball cricket and will hugely strengthen their bowling unit.

Sri Lanka preliminary squads for Zimbabwe tour:

Sri Lanka ODI squad: Kusal Mendis (c), Charith Asalanka (vc), Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Sahan Arachchige, Nuwanidu Fernando, Dasun Shanka, Kamindu Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Janith Liyanage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Dushamnatha Chameera, Dunith Wellalage, Pramod Madushan, Asitha Fernando, Akila Dananjaya, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamika Gunasekara.

Sri Lanka T20I squad: Wanindu Hasaranga (c), Charith Asalanka (vc), Pathum Nissanka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dasun Shanka, Kamindu Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Dushamnatha Chameera, Dunith Wellalage, Pramod Madushan, Akila Dananjaya, Jeffrey Vandersay, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kusal Perera, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Kamindu Mendis, Binura Fernando, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana.