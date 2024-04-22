IPL 2024: Virat Kohli Fined 50% Of His Match Fees For Arguing With Umpire, Breaching Code Of Conduct During KKR vs RCB

Virat Kohli. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batting star Virat Kohli has been fined a hefty 50 per cent of his match fee for breaching the Code of Conduct in the IPL 2024 clash against the Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday at the Eden Gardens. The right-handed batter was seen speaking in a heated manner to the on-field umpires following his controversial dismissal.

The dismissal of the former captain against Harshit Rana in the 3rd over prompted outrage in Kohli as he believed it to be a no-ball, given it was above the waist. However, the Hawk Eye Technology came into play and it emerged that Kohli would have been not out had he played it from inside the crease. With the veteran forced to walk back to the pavilion, he was spotted arguing with the umpires, with Faf du Plessis also seen unhappy with the decision and resorted to do the same.

Virat Kohli had a chat with the umpire after the match. pic.twitter.com/mya45sbKW2 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 21, 2024

The 35-year-old also smashed the dustbin with his gloves in frustration while walking back to the pavilion. The veteran batter also spoke to the umpires following the game and tried to explain why he was not out.

Kolkata Knight Riders held nerve to win a thriller vs RCB:

Despite amassing a healthy score of 222, the Knight Riders managed to eke out only a one-run victory as the visitors fought tooth and nail. Will Jacks and Rajat Patidar were the standout performers for their side, while Dinesh Karthik and Suyash Prabhudessai also made vital contributions.

With 15 required off the final over, Karn Sharma slammed three sixes off Mitchell Starc's bowling. Nevertheless, Starc held his nerve and affected a run-out off the final ball to see the Knight Riders home.