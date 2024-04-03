IPL 2024: Suryakumar Yadav Declared 'Fully Fit' By NCA And Likely To Play For MI vs DC On April 7

Not much is going right for Mumbai Indians in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 but there is finally something to cheer about for Hardik Pandya and Co. as middle-order batter Suryakumar Yadav has been declared fit by the National Cricket Academy (NCA) and he will soon rejoin his franchise, according to media reports.

Surya has been out of action since the T20I series in South Africa in December, 2023. He then underwent a sports hernia surgery and has been on the road to recovery ever since.

Surya has missed three games so far for MI, all of which the team lost which is why the five-time champions are languishing in last place on the 10-team points table.

The report further claims that Surya, who is the top-ranked batter in T20 international cricket, is likely to rejoin the MI squad before their next game against Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 7.

Surya fitness update

"Surya has cleared all but one routine tests which are mandatory to get RTP (Return To Play) certificate from the NCA. There is one more test left to be conducted on Thursday, after which a clearer picture would emerge," a senior BCCI source told PTI on the condition of anonymity.

"He is batting comfortably and has done all simulations," he added.

Asked if Suryakumar will be able to play the Mumbai Indians' home game on April 7 against Delhi Capitals, the source said: "The clearer picture will emerge after tomorrow's tests. There's still three days before the next game but since it's a comeback after a long time, it could also be April 11 at home against RCB."