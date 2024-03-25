IPL 2024 Remaining Schedule Announced: Chennai To Host Final On May 26, Ahmedabad Gets 2 Knockout Games

IPL 2024 Trophy | Credits: Twitter

On Monday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) unveiled the remainder of the schedule for the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season, which commenced on March 22.Initially, the BCCI had disclosed the dates and venues for the first 21 matches, spanning over 17 days of IPL 2024.

Following this, the board awaited the announcement of Lok Sabha Election dates before finalising the schedule for the remaining matches.The culmination of this season’s IPL will take place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on May 26, with Chepauk also hosting Qualifier 2 on May 24.

This significant decision ensures that former CSK captain MS Dhoni, potentially in his final IPL season, fulfils his desire to conclude his career in front of his hometown supporters at Chepauk.Qualifier 1 and the Eliminator are slated to be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 21 and 22, respectively.

Following the release of the initial 21-game schedule, the BCCI has mapped out a plan for the subsequent matches, commencing directly with the 22nd game on Monday, April 8.Mirroring the earlier part of the season, the second leg begins with a clash featuring Chennai Super Kings, as the defending champions lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders at Chepauk on April 8, in a night fixture.