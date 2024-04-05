IPL 2024: Punjab Kings' Auction 'Confusion' Tweet Goes Viral After Shashank Singh's Match-Winning Knock vs Gujarat Titans

Shashank Singh | Credits: Twitter

Punjab Kings' batter Shashank Singh emerged as the hero in the team's three-wicket win over Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday, April 4.

Chasing a massive target of 200 set by Gujarat Titans, Punjab Kings were reeling at 70/4 in 8.4 overs. Shashank Singh walked out to bat at No.5 and stitched crucial partnerships with Shikandar Raza and Ashutosh Sharma to help visitors chased down the target with just one ball to spare in the final of the match.

Shashank played a valiant knock of 61 off 29 balls, including 6 fours and 4 sixes, at a strike rate of 210.34 to take the team past the finishing line. Ashutosh Sharma chipped in with his cameo knock of 31 of 17 balls.

2️⃣ Points ✅



Young guns Shashank Singh and Ashutosh Sharma win it for @PunjabKingsIPL 🙌



They get over the line as they beat #GT by 3 wickets 👍



Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/0Sy2civoOa #TATAIPL | #GTvPBKS pic.twitter.com/m7b5f8jLbz — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 4, 2024

Incidentially, Shashank Singh's name caused massive confusion in Punjab Kings camp at IPL 2024 Auction in December last year. PBKS acquired the services of Shashank for INR 20 lakh but the franchise was confused as two players of the same name were on their list. After the purchase, PBKS owners Preity Zinta and Ness Wadia raised their hands to take back the bid. However, the auctioneer denied it.

Punjab Kings was subjected to troll for reportedly purchasing the wrong player. However, the franchise issued the clarification that Shashank Singh was on their targetted list of players and they were happy to have him on board.

🚨 Official Update 🚨



Punjab Kings would like to clarify that Shashank Singh was always on our target list. The confusion was due to 2 players of the same name being on the list. We are delighted to have him onboard and see him contribute to our success. — Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) December 20, 2023

Shashank Singh was part of SunRisers Hyderabad squad until he was released by the franchise ahead of IPL 2023 Auction. At the auction, none of the franchises had a keen interest in having the Mumbai cricketer on the board. Earlier, Singh played for Delhi Capitals (then Delhi Daredevils) in 2017 and Rajasthan Royals from 2019 and 2021.

Punjab Kings move to the fifth spot after second win of the IPL 2024

Punjab Kings are having a moderate campaign under the leadership of Shikhar Dhawan in the ongoing IPL season as they are currently at the fifth spot after two wins and as many losses on the points table.

Shikhar Dhawan-led side registered their wins against Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans while they lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Lucknow Super Giants. PBKS were on a two-match losing streak before facing Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad.

In the last IPL season, Punjab Kings had a disappointing outing as they failed to qualify for playoffs after finishing sixth in the league stage of the tournament. PBKS will be aiming to make it playoffs for the first time since 2015.

Punjab Kings will play their next match against SunRisers Hyderabad at PCA IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on April 9, Tuesday.