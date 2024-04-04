GT vs PBKS, IPL 2024 Match 17: Punjab Kings Opt To Bowl In Ahmedabad, Injured David Miller Out Of Gujarat XI

Toss Update:

Punjab Kings captain Shikhar Dhawan won the toss and elected to bowl first against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad.

PBKS will be missing LIam Livingstone due to injury therefore, Sikandar Raza comes in as his replacement.

For GT, David Miller misses out due to a niggle so Kane Williamson comes in his place.

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Umesh Yadav, Darshan Nalkande

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Prabhsimran Singh, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shashank Singh, Sikandar Raza, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh

GT vs PBKS Preview:

Gujarat Titans will be looking to keep their winning momentum going when they host Punjab Kings in Match 17 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Thursday.

GT have won two out of three games so far and occupy fifth position on the IPL 2024 points table. PBKS on the other hand, will have to find a way to get back among the wins after two defeats in their last couple of games.

Pitch Report

"This pitch has black and red soil, a mixture of both. It's rock hard and has 3mm of grass on it so I expect to have good pace and bounce so I expect plenty of runs tonight. GT have 8 out of 12 games here," says former Australia cricketer-turned-commentator Simon Katich.

Squads:

Punjab Kings Squad: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma(w), Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Shashank Singh, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Rilee Rossouw, Tanay Thyagarajan, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Chris Woakes, Rishi Dhawan, Sikandar Raza, Ashutosh Sharma, Atharva Taide, Nathan Ellis, Shivam Singh, Prince Choudhary, Vishwanath Singh

Gujarat Titans Squad: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Umesh Yadav, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma, Darshan Nalkande, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Sharath BR, Manav Suthar, Abhinav Manohar, Matthew Wade, Kane Williamson, Jayant Yadav, Sandeep Warrier, Shahrukh Khan, Joshua Little, Kartik Tyagi, Spencer Johnson, Sushant Mishra