 IPL 2024: Shikhar Dhawan's Doppelganger Leaves Virat Kohli In Splits During RCB vs PBKS Match; Pic Goes Viral
In a picture that went viral on social media, Punjab Kings' captain Shikhar Dhawan's doppelganger was shown on the big screen at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru

Aakash SinghUpdated: Monday, March 25, 2024, 09:43 PM IST
article-image
Virat Kohli's hilarious reaction to Shikhar Dhawan's Duplicate | Credits: Twitter

Royal Challenger Bengaluru batter Virat Kohli was left amused after watching Shikhar Dhawan's doppelganger during the IPL 2024 match against Punjab Kings at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday, March 25.

In a picture that went viral on social media, Punjab Kings' captain doppelganger was shown on the big screen at the stadium. He had a similar haircut and style to that of real Shikhar Dhawan. The camera shifted their focus on Virat Kohli who watched Dhawan's duplicate on the screen and couldn't control his laughter while fielding near the boundary line.

