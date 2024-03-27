IPL 2024: GT Captain Shubman Gill Fined ₹12 Lakh For Maintaining Slow Over-Rate During Match vs CSK

Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill has been slapped with a fine for maintaining slow over-rate during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match against Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai Super Kings on Tuesday, March 26.

GT suffered their defeat of the season after losing to Ruturaj Gaikwad-led CSK. With a target of 207, the visitors failed to chase it down as they were circumscribed to 143/8 in 20 overs by Chennai Super Kings bowling attack.

In a statement released by Indian Premier League (IPL) on its website, Shubman Gill has been found guilty for breaching IPL's Code Of Conduct for maintaining slow over-rate and was fined INR 12 lakh.

"Shubman Gill, the Gujarat Titans captain, has been fined after his team maintained a slow over rate during their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match against Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on March 26." IPL said in a statement

"As it was his team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offences, Gill was fined ₹12 lakh." the statement added.