 IPL 2024: GT Captain Shubman Gill Fined ₹12 Lakh For Maintaining Slow Over-Rate During Match vs CSK
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIPL 2024: GT Captain Shubman Gill Fined ₹12 Lakh For Maintaining Slow Over-Rate During Match vs CSK

IPL 2024: GT Captain Shubman Gill Fined ₹12 Lakh For Maintaining Slow Over-Rate During Match vs CSK

Shubman Gill's Gujarat Titans suffered their defeat of the season after losing to Ruturaj Gaikwad-led Chennai Super Kings by 63 runs at Chepauk

Hrishikesh DamodarUpdated: Wednesday, March 27, 2024, 11:46 AM IST
article-image

Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill has been slapped with a fine for maintaining slow over-rate during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match against Chennai Super Kings  at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai Super Kings on Tuesday, March 26.

GT suffered their defeat of the season after losing to Ruturaj Gaikwad-led CSK. With a target of 207, the visitors failed to chase it down as they were circumscribed to 143/8 in 20 overs by Chennai Super Kings bowling attack.

In a statement released by Indian Premier League (IPL) on its website, Shubman Gill has been found guilty for breaching IPL's Code Of Conduct for maintaining slow over-rate and was fined INR 12 lakh.

"Shubman Gill, the Gujarat Titans captain, has been fined after his team maintained a slow over rate during their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match against Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on March 26." IPL said in a statement

"As it was his team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offences, Gill was fined ₹12 lakh." the statement added.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IPL 2024: GT Captain Shubman Gill Fined ₹12 Lakh For Maintaining Slow Over-Rate During Match vs...

IPL 2024: GT Captain Shubman Gill Fined ₹12 Lakh For Maintaining Slow Over-Rate During Match vs...

IPL 2024, CSK vs GT: Interesting Moments From The Clash As Chennai Earn 2nd Win On the Trot

IPL 2024, CSK vs GT: Interesting Moments From The Clash As Chennai Earn 2nd Win On the Trot

Viral Video: Chennai Fans Pay Rousing Tribute to Ravindra Jadeja At 7:38 PM Ahead Of CSK vs GT IPL...

Viral Video: Chennai Fans Pay Rousing Tribute to Ravindra Jadeja At 7:38 PM Ahead Of CSK vs GT IPL...

'Khelte Raho Yaar': R Ashwin Encourages Rishabh Pant During Rajasthan Royals & Delhi Capitals...

'Khelte Raho Yaar': R Ashwin Encourages Rishabh Pant During Rajasthan Royals & Delhi Capitals...

'Tiger Abhi Zinda Hai': Suresh Raina In Awe Of MS Dhoni's Stunning Diving Catch In CSK vs GT IPL...

'Tiger Abhi Zinda Hai': Suresh Raina In Awe Of MS Dhoni's Stunning Diving Catch In CSK vs GT IPL...