 Funny Video: GT Captain Shubman Gill Does A Rohit Sharma, Goofs Up At Toss vs CSK In IPL 2024 Match 7
Shubman Gill suffered a brain fade at the toss against Chennai Super Kings and wrongly opted to bat first before quickly changing his decision.

Rohan SenUpdated: Tuesday, March 26, 2024, 07:22 PM IST
article-image

Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill is just one-match old in his new job therefore he can be excused for making minor mistakes at the toss during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season.

Gill won the toss against CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad after which commentator Sanjay Manjrekar asked him about his decision.

"We are batting first, sorry, we are going to bowl first," Gill said, leaving Manjrekar in splits.

The incident might remind fans of India skipper Rohit Sharma's moment during an ODI against New Zealand when he completely forgot what he was going to do after winning the toss.

Both teams won their first games of the season with CSK beating Royal Challengers Bengaluru at home and GT outclassing Mumbai Indians in Ahmedabad.

article-image

Unchanged GT face in-form CSK

The Titans have decided to play with the same winning combination but the Super Kings have made one change with Matheesha Pathirana comes in for Maheesh Theekshana.

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi, MS Dhoni(w), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, David Miller, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Umesh Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Spencer Johnson

