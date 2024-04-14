IPL 2024 Points Table: Live Standings, Orange Cap & Purple Cap Holder

Rajasthan Royals are currently holding the top spot. | (Credits: Twitter)

Following the nail-biting win over the Punjab Kings in Mullanpur on Saturday, Rajasthan Royals have further consolidated the top spot in the points table as they registered their 5th victory of IPL 2024. The win made the Royals stand head and shoulders above other teams with 10 points in 6 matches.

The likes of Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai Super Kings, Lucknow Super Giants, Gujarat Titans, and SunRisers Hyderabad are on 6 points. Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings, and Delhi Capitals have managed 4 points each, while the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are languishing at the bottom of the table with only 2 points under their belt.

IPL 2024 points table. | BCCI/IPL

With the Knight Riders and Super Giants set to lock horns on Sunday afternoon, they have a chance to separate themselves as one of them can get to 8 points. The El Classico of IPL, Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians is also set for Sunday, with both teams looking to assert their authority in their storied rivalry.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batting star Virat Kohli is currently the Orange cap holder, accumulating 319 runs in 6 innings along with two half-centuries and one century. However, the right-handed batter endured a failure in RCB's last match against the Mumbai Indians, perishing for a single-figure score.

BCCI/IPL

Rajasthan Royals' Yuzvendra Chahal currently holds the purple cap with 11 scalps in 6 games. He overtook Mumbai Indians' pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, who took a sensational fifer against Bengaluru.

BCCI/IPL

The final of IPL 2024 will take place on May 26th in Chennai.