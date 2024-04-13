'He Is Not Admitting It': Simon Doull Accuses MI Skipper Hardik Pandya Of Hiding An Injury Amid IPL 2024

Simon Doull and Hardik Pandya. | (Credits: Twitter)

Ex-New Zealand fast bowler Simon Doull has made a stunning claim on Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya amid his fitness level in IPL. The cricketer-turned-commentator reckons the star all-rounder is hiding his injury, having not bowled frequently since their tournament-opener against the Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad.

The 30-year-old took the new ball during the tournament opener against the Titans, but wasn't particularly successful as his 3 wicketless overs went for 30 runs. However, he has sent down only 5 overs ever since in the next 4 matches as his bowling has taken a backseat.

Speaking to Cricbuzz, Doull opined that it's his gut feeling

"You go out and make a statement by opening the bowling in game no. 1, and suddenly, you are not required. He's injured. I'm telling you there is something wrong with him. He is not admitting it. But there is something wrong with him for sure. That is my gut feeling."

Mumbai Indians make it 2 in 2 after 3 consecutive defeats:

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Indians' curve has started to gain an upswing after losing three consecutive matches to the Gujarat Titans, SunRisers Hyderabad, and the Rajasthan Royals. However, this followed powerful wins against the Delhi Capitals and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

The five-time champions chased down a daunting total of 197 in just above 15 overs as Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, and Hardik Pandya made notable contributions.