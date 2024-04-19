IPL 2024: MI Skipper Hardik Pandya Fined ₹12 Lakh For Maintaining Slow Over-Rate During IPL 2024 Clash vs PBKS

Hardik Pandya | Credits: Twitter

Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya has been fined after his team maintained the slow over-rate during the IPL 2024 clash against Punjab Kings at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur on Thursday, April 18.

Mumbai Indians pulled off a thrilling nine-run win over the Punjab Kings to earn their third win of the ongoing IPL season. After posting a total of 192/7 in 20 overs on the board, thanks to Suryakumar Yadav's 78 off 53 balls, MI bowlers managed to bundle out PBKS for 183 in 19.1 overs.

PBKS middle-order batter Ashutosh Sharma took Mumbai Indians' bowling attack to the cleaners but his dismissal turned the tables around for the visitors. Ashutosh played a valiant knock of 61 off 28 balls, pulling the team from a shambolic situation with the score at 77/6.

An absolute rollercoaster of a game in Mullanpur comes to an end!



And it's the Mumbai Indians who emerge victorious in a nerve-wracking contest



Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/m7TQkWe8xz#TATAIPL | #PBKSvMI pic.twitter.com/sLKVcBm9oy — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 18, 2024

However, in the final over of the match, Mumbai Indians faced a slow-over penalty as they were an over behind; thus, the visitors had to place only four fielders near the boundary line.

In a statement released by BCCI, Hardik Pandya and his team found guilty for maintaining slow over-rate during the match against Punjab Kings and therefore, Mumbai Indians captain has been fined INR 12 lakh as it was first offence of breaching IPL slow over-rate rule.

"Hardik Pandya, the Mumbai Indians captain, has been fined after his team maintained a slow over rate during their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match against Punjab Kings at the PCA New International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur on April 18." statement read.

"As it was his team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offences, Pandya was fined ₹12 lakhs," statement added.