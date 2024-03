Lungi Ngidi and Jake Fraser-McGurk | (Credits: Twitter)

Ahead of IPL 2024, beginning on March 22nd, Delhi Capitals has announced the replacement for South African seamer Lungisani Ngidi, who will miss the entire season due to injury. The Capitals have roped in Australia's hard-hitting batter Jake Fraser-McGurk, who will join the franchise for his reserve price of ₹50 lakh.

More to come..