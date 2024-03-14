Video: DC Captain Rishabh Pant Hits The Nets In Vizag Ahead Of His Much-Awaited Comeback In IPL 2024...

Rishabh Pant batting in the nets | Credits: Twitter/Delhi Capitals

Team India and Delhi Capitals wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant began hitting the nets ahead of his much-anticipated return to his competitive cricket in the upcoming IPL 2024, slated to take place on March 22.

Pant has been declared fit by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) after receiving the clearance certificate from the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. The 26-year-old has been on the sidelines for 15 months after suffering injuries due to a life-threatening car crash on January 1, 2023.

The news of Pant returning to action in the upcoming IPL season has sparked excitement among fans and eagerness to see him back on the field after a long absence. After being declared by BCCI, Rishabh Pant began batting in the nets to prepare himself for his much-awaited comeback.

In a viral video shared by Delhi Capitals, Rishabh Pant can be seen sweating hard in the nets, exhibiting all the shots in his arsenal just like he used to do on the cricket field.

𝐁𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐯𝐞𝐧.𝐦𝐩𝟒 🤌🏻



Rishabh Pant is HERE and you will be HERE too, watching this on loop🔥#YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2024 pic.twitter.com/TaDZXaZyWS — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) March 14, 2024

Rishabh Pant will back to lead Delhi Capitals in the upcoming IPL season. His return will be major boost for DC as his hard-hitting ability will strengthen the team's middle order. In the absence of Rishabh Pant, David Warner led Delhi Capitals in the last IPL season. However, 2021 IPL finalist failed to qualify for the playoffs as they finished ninth in the league stage.

Rishabh Pant to play in the T20 World Cup

Since Rishabh Pant is returning to IPL 2024 as mark of his much-awaited comeback to competitive cricket after over a year, it is likely that the 26-year-old is expected to make his international return in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024.

Pant is expected to picked into the India squad for the showpiece event, which will take place in West Indies and USA in June. While being on the sidelines due to injuries after horrific car crash, Rishabh Pant missed the major tournaments, including WTC Final, Asia Cup and ODI World Cup last year.

The southpaw's last international appearance was in the Test match against Bangladesh in Mirpur in December 2022. In the absence of Pant, KL Rahul, KS Bharat and talented Dhruv Jurel kept behind the wickets. Jurel's wicketkeeping skills were on display during the recently concluded Test series against England.

Team India had badly missed Rishabh Pant in the major tournaments and bilateral series and his likely return for the T20 World Cup will be big boost for Men in Blue.