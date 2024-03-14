Delhi Capitals' Road To IPL 2024: Can Comeback Man Rishabh Pant Inspire DC To Their 1st Title?

Rishabh Pant | Credits: Twitter

Delhi Capitals was one of the poorest performing teams in IPL 2023 and has overall produced underwhelming results, having made it to the final only once since 2008. The Daredevils or the Capitals have had the arsenal all the time, but have been guilty of under using them or poor utilization.

Even with Rishabh Pant's absence in IPL 2023, the Capitals had the resources to win more matches in the season; however, some poor decisions in critical moments cost them. The Capitals will hope to rectify that when the comeback man Rishabh Pant takes the field for the first time in 15 months and takes over the leadership duties from David Warner.

Formidable pace-bowling unit:

The Capitals have gathered a fast-bowling unit of the highest quality ahead of the 2024 edition. The likes of Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Jhye Richardson, Lungi Ngidi, and Anrich Nortje are capable of troubling any batting unit.

However, both Richardson and Nortje are currently recovering from injuries, meaning there will be some doubts over their abilities. At the same time, Nortje and Ngidi could be doubtful for the entire season, with the T20 World Cup 2024 looming.

Harry Brook a big miss?

Following a disappointing outing with the SunRisers Hyderabad despite getting ₹13.25 crore, he went under the hammer and went to the Delhi Capitals for ₹4 crore. However, Brook's grandmother's demise meant he had to pull out of the competition to grieve with his family.

While the Yorkshire batter has the reputation of playing as a floater and hitting the ball long and hard, the track in Delhi was unlikely to suit his style of play. The Capitals are reportedly targeting Jake Fraser-McGurk, who will walk in with a big reputation, but looms as yet another hit and miss player.

Will Rishabh Pant keep wickets?

Ahead of IPL 2024, there have been contrasting statements on Rishabh Pant's role. While the BCCI has cleared him to keep wickets, Capitals' owner Parth Jindal had earlier mentioned that Pant will play as a specialist batter for the first half of the season.

𝐁𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐯𝐞𝐧.𝐦𝐩𝟒 🤌🏻



Rishabh Pant is HERE and you will be HERE too, watching this on loop🔥#YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2024 pic.twitter.com/TaDZXaZyWS — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) March 14, 2024

Based on the Capitals' middle-order struggles last year, it could bode well for the franchise if Pant concentrates solely on his batting and captaincy. The batting line-up looks slightly vulnerable, given Prithvi Shaw's inconsistencies; however, Kumar Kushagra, who fetched ₹7.20, could be the surprise package.

Probable playing XI for 1st game: David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Tristan Stubbs, Rishabh Pant, Kumar Kushagra (wk), Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma.