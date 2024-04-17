 IPL 2024: LSG Shares Hilarious 'Finisher' Post For Avesh Khan After RR's Nail-Biting Win Over KKR
LSG shared a hilarious 'finisher' post on their social media handles for Rajasthan Royals pacer Avesh Khan.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Wednesday, April 17, 2024, 11:52 AM IST
Avesh Khan was traded to RR in IPL 2024. | (Credits: Twitter)

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) posted a hilarious post of 'The Finisher' on their social media handles for Rajasthan Royals paceman Avesh Khan after the latter stayed unbeaten in their memorable win over the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gadens on Tuesday. The Super Giants remembered how Avesh was on 0 during their high-scoring contest against the Royal Challengers (RCB) at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in 2023.

With Buttler hitting the winning runs at the other end, the 27-year-old pacer went and hugged him, with the entire camp left in jubilation. Avesh Khan was also on the crease when the Super Giants were chasing 213 for victory. However, on both occasions, he finished unbeaten on 0.

