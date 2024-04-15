IPL 2024: Live Standings, Orange Cap & Purple Cap List

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings. | (Credits: Twitter)

Both Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings have consolidated their spots in the top 3 after beating the Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians, respectively, on Sunday. The Super Giants suffered their 2nd successive loss, while the Mumbai Indians found themselves on the backfoot after two consecutive wins over the Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Faced with a decent batting pitch at the Eden Gardens, the Super Giants managed only 161-7 in their 20 overs as Mitchell Starc returned to form with 3 wickets in 4 overs. Later, Phil Salt bludgeoned an unbeaten 89 as the Knight Riders romped home in only 15.2 overs with 8 wickets to spare.

The fixture at the Wankhede Stadium saw the Chennai Super Kings amass 206 after Mumbai Indians sent them into bat, headlined by MS Dhoni's fireworks. Later, Matheesha Pathirana starred with the ball as he took 4 wickets in as many overs to keep the home side to only 186 in the stipulated 20 overs.

Rohit Sharma storms into top 5 among leading run-getters but Virat Kohli stays at top:

While Rohit Sharma's unbeaten 105 could not win the match for their side, it propelled them to top 4 in the highest run-getters. With 261 runs in 6 innings, the ex-captain is behind Virat Kohli (319), Riyan Parag (284), and Sanju Samson (264).

Yuzvendra Chahal firmly stays at the top with 11 scalps in 6 matches, with Jasprit Bumrah going wicketless against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).