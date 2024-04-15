'He's Smiling Too Much': Worried Kevin Pietersen Says 'Something Needs To Happen' Amid Hardik Pandya's Struggles In IPL 2024

Kevin Pietersen and Hardik Pandya. | (Credits: Twitter)

Former England middle-order batter Kevin Pietersen observed that Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya is trying too hard to look happy amid the backlash from fans in IPL 2024. Pietersen suggested that Pandya can't act like nothing is wrong, given he himself has experienced how it is like to be in the firing line.

Pandya had a match to forget on Sunday as he conceded 43 runs off 3 overs, albeit taking 2 wickets. However, the 26-run 20th over, with 3 sixes off MS Dhoni bat adversely hurt the home side as the Super Kings went from 180 to 206. With a stiff chase of 207 set for the Mumbai Indians, the 30-year-old fell for 2 off 6 deliveries as they eventually fell short by 20 runs despite Rohit Sharma's unbeaten 105.

"It's affecting him, it's affecting his cricket and something needs to happen" - #KevinPietersen on Hardik's last over vs @msdhoni and the ups and downs of his captaincy!



📹 | Watch the legends of the game, #SunilGavaskar and @KP24 talk more about @hardikpandya7's leadership!… pic.twitter.com/QxCKE6KXf8 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 14, 2024

DO NOT MISS



MSD 🤝 Hat-trick of Sixes 🤝 Wankhede going berserk



Sit back & enjoy the LEGEND spreading joy & beyond 💛 😍



Watch the match LIVE on @JioCinema and @StarSportsIndia 💻📱#TATAIPL | #MIvCSK | @msdhoni | @ChennaiIPL pic.twitter.com/SuRErWrQTG — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 14, 2024

Speaking to Star Sports, Pietersen gave his take on Pandya's mindset, given how he donned a smile during the toss and post-match presentation.

"I actually think, with Hardik Pandya, everything away from the game is affecting him so much. He's smiling too much when he does the toss. He's trying to act like he is so happy. He is not happy. I have been there. I have been in the firing line. And I can tell you now, it affects you. If what's happening to Hardik Pandya."

"It's affecting his cricket and something needs to happen" - Kevin Pietersen

Pietersen further claimed that as an Indian player, Pandya wouldn't want to be treated like this and hopes for change in fortunes moving forward. He added:

"The boos we have been hearing just now and I know they are happy to see former CSK captain, the lion smacking him all over the park, it hurts you. Because he has emotions. And he is an Indian player and he doesn't want to be treated like this. So, when this is happening, it's affecting him, it's affecting his cricket and something needs to happen."

The defeat was Mumbai Indians' 4th of the season, while the Super Kings won their 4th of the edition.