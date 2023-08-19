IPL 2024: Lasith Malinga Returns To Mumbai Indians As Bowling Coach, Replaces Shane Bond

Former Sri Lanka fast bowler Lasith Malinga will be back at the Mumbai Indians dugout in the next season of the Indian Premier League as he has replaced Shane Bond as the bowling coach of the franchise.

Malinga, who played for MI from 2008 to 2017 and won five IPL titles with the team under captain Rohit Sharma, will be stepping into the shoes of Bond, who has been the squad's bowling coach for the last nine seasons.

Malinga had retired from the sport in 2021 and joined the Rajasthan Royals as their fast-bowling coach last year. He will now return to MI's support staff after having served as the team's mentor in 2018.

The Lankan pace legend played 110 matches in the IPL for MI in which he took 170 wickets to finish as the sixth most successful bowler in the league.

Overall he played 139 matches for MI, taking 195 wickets. He also won the Champions League T20 title in 2011 with MI.

Former New Zealand speedster Bond had joined the MI support staff in 2015 and played a key role in the team's success till 2022.

