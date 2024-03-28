 IPL 2024: KKR And RR Name Replacements For Mujeeb Ur Rahman And Prasidh Krishna
Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Thursday, March 28, 2024, 07:46 PM IST
Prasidh Krishna and Mujeeb Ur Rahman will not play in IPL 2024. | (Credits: Twitter)

Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals have announced replacements for Mujeeb-ur-Rahman and Prasidh Krishna in IPL 2024. South African seamer Keshav Maharaj has joined in for Prasidh Krishna, while Allah Ghazanfar has come in for Mujeeb Ur Rahman. The development emerged on March 28th, Monday.

Ghazanfar, an off-spinner, like Mujeeb Ur Rahman, has represented Afghanistan in 2 ODIs. However, the youngster has plied his trade in only 3 T20s and 6 List A matches, managing 5 and 4 scalps, respectively. The finger spinner has joined the two-time champions' squad for INR 20 lakh.

Meanwhile, Krishna recently underwent a surgery for his left proximal quadriceps, ruling him out of the entire tournament. Maharaj, the veteran left-arm spinner from South Africa, has been roped in as the right-arm speedster's replacement. He has 130 scalps in 159 T20s and is also capable of chipping in with some handy runs.

