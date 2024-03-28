 'We Are The Toughest Team In IPL 2024': Hardik Pandya Tries To Cheer Up MI Players After Crushing Loss vs SRH; Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'We Are The Toughest Team In IPL 2024': Hardik Pandya Tries To Cheer Up MI Players After Crushing Loss vs SRH; Video

'We Are The Toughest Team In IPL 2024': Hardik Pandya Tries To Cheer Up MI Players After Crushing Loss vs SRH; Video

The defeat sent MI down to 9th position on the points table with two losses from as many games but the dressing room atmosphere continues to remain positive.

Rohan SenUpdated: Thursday, March 28, 2024, 03:34 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya is copping a lot of criticism for his captaincy after his team's successive defeats in their first two matches of IPL 2024.

But the all-rounder has immense belief in his team and is confident of bouncing back in the competition, as was evident in his motivational speech after MI's 31-run defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 8 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Wednesday night.

The high-scoring match saw SRH post the highest ever total in the IPL - 277 for 3 in 20 overs - which they defended by restricting MI to 246 for 5 to register their first win of the season.

The defeat sent MI down to 9th position on the points table with two losses from as many games.

Read Also
'Don't Spread Lies?': Ex-Indian Cricketer Slams X User For Spreading Fake Quote On Hardik Pandya's...
article-image

Tendulkar praises the batters

But the dressing room atmosphere remained positive even after the loss. Team mentor Sachin Tendulkar kept the spirits up by highlighting how the match was evenly poised till the half-way mark while Pandya praised the bowlers despite all of them going for plenty in the first innings.

"Inspite of scoring 277, 10 overs down the line nobody knew who was a clear winner. The game was very much open. The target was very much achievable, that's a clear cut sign that we've batted really well.

"So let's stick together, tighter. There are going to be tougher moments, we will stick together as a group and pull it through," Tendulkar told the players.

Read Also
‘What Is So Funny?’: Sports Tak Panelists Slam ‘Silly’ Hardik Pandya After MI's Record...
article-image

Captain cheers up his bowlers

Pandya reiterated the Master Blaster's words by urging the team to get together as a group and fight the upcoming challenges together.

"The toughest soldiers get the toughest test. And we are the toughest team in the competition. Anyone who could have come even close to where we reached, as a batting group or just overall as Mumbai Indians are us.

"Something I'm really proud of is our bowlers. Even when the day was tough I didn't see anyone running away. Everyone wanted the ball and I think that's a good sign. So let's make sure we help each other throughout whatever happens. Worst, bad, good, we will manage it together and we'll be together," Pandya said.

MI's chance to bounce back in front of home fans

MI will next face the Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium on April 1. This will be MI's first home game of this season and it couldn't have come at a better time if they manage to overturn their campaign and bounce back in front of their own fans.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'We Are The Toughest Team In IPL 2024': Hardik Pandya Tries To Cheer Up MI Players After Crushing...

'We Are The Toughest Team In IPL 2024': Hardik Pandya Tries To Cheer Up MI Players After Crushing...

Andhra Cricket Association Serves Show-Cause Notice To Hanuma Vihari

Andhra Cricket Association Serves Show-Cause Notice To Hanuma Vihari

'London Is Absolute Disgrace Of A Place': Kevin Pietersen SLAMS Mayor Sadiq Khan Over Train Stabbing...

'London Is Absolute Disgrace Of A Place': Kevin Pietersen SLAMS Mayor Sadiq Khan Over Train Stabbing...

‘What Is So Funny?’: Sports Tak Panelists Slam ‘Silly’ Hardik Pandya After MI's Record...

‘What Is So Funny?’: Sports Tak Panelists Slam ‘Silly’ Hardik Pandya After MI's Record...

List Of Records Broken During SRH vs MI IPL 2024 Clash In Hyderabad

List Of Records Broken During SRH vs MI IPL 2024 Clash In Hyderabad