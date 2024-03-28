'Anything For Engagement?': Ex-Indian Cricketer Slams X User For Spreading Fake Quote On Hardik Pandya's Captaincy In IPL 2024

Aakash Chopra and Hardik Pandya | Credits: Twitter

Former Indian crickter turned cricket commentator Aakash Chopra slammed an X user (formerly Twitter) for spreading lies on his opinion on Mumbai Indians' skipper Hardik Pandya's captaincy in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

Pandya has been at the receiving end of the fans and experts after replaced Rohit Sharma as a skipper of the five-time IPL champions. To make it worse, Mumbai Indians are yet to win a match in the ongoing IPL season as they suffered two consecutive defeats against Gujarat Titans and SunRisers Hyderabad.

An X user quoted Aakash Chopra's opinion on Hardik Pandya's leadership, stating that he has seen 'worst captaincy' till date in IPL, adding that the all-rounder should give up his leadership duties.

Aakash Chopra was seemingly surprised by his fake quote making rounds on social media and slammed X user for spreading lies just for the engagement.

"Kuch bhi? Anything for engagement?? Don’t spread lies, brother. Statement wrong. My name’s spelling wrong. What’s wrong with you?" former Indian cricketer wrote on X.

Hardik Pandya is not having the best of his time as a Mumbai Indians' captain as failed to deliver desired results in the first two matches of the team's campaign in IPL 2024. The 30-year-old received hostile receptions from the crowd in Gujarat and Hyderabad as he was booed during the toss.

In the last match against SunRisers Hyderabad, Hardik Pandya had a forgettable outing as he conceded a 46 runs while take a wicket with an economy rate of 11.5 in four overs. With the bat, Pandya failed to deliver his best as he scored just 24 off 20 balls at a strike rate of 120 while Mumbai Indians were chasing a hefty target of 278 runs.