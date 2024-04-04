IPL 2024: DC Skipper Rishabh Pant Handed ₹ 24 Lakh Fine For Maintaining Slow Over-Rate In Clash vs KKR

Rishabh Pant | Credits: Twitter/IPL

Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant has been slapped with a hefty fine after his team maintained slow over-rate during the IPL 2024 match against Kolkata Knight Riders at DR YS Rajasekhara Reddy Cricket Stadium in Vishakapatnam on Wednesday, April 3.

DC suffered 106-run defeat to KKR after being bundled out for 166 in 17.2 overs while chasing a hefty target of 273. Rishabh Pant (55) and Tristan Stubbs (54) slammed fifties but their valiant efforts went in vain as Kolkata Knight Riders overcome their juggernaut to hand over defeat to Delhi Capitals.

However, Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals faced an on-field penalty during the first innings as the hosts were found to be three overs behind by the time limit for completion of the innings exceeded.

Rishabh Pant and Delhi Capitals handed heavy fines

In a statement released by Indian Premier League (IPL), Rishabh Pant has been handed fine of INR 24 Lakh, while other Delhi Capitals players, including impact substitute, slapped with INR 6 lakh fine or 25% of their match fees, whichever is a lesser.

"Rishabh Pant, the Delhi Capitals captain, has been fined after his team maintained a slow over rate during their TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam on April 3." the statement read.

"As it was his team’s second offense of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offenses, Pant was fined INR 24 lakhs. The rest of the members of the Playing XI, including the Impact Player, were each individually fined either INR 6 lakhs or 25 percent of their respective match fees, whichever is lesser." the statement added.

Earlier, Rishabh Pant was fined INR 12 lakh after his team maintained slow over-rate during Delhi Capitals' team win against Chennai Super Kings in Vizag. Pant's fine was doubled after DC breached the IPL Code of Conduct with regards to slow over-rate for the successive time in the ongoing IPL season.