Viral Video: Rishabh Pant's No-Look Six Receives Standing Ovation From Shah Rukh Khan During DC vs KKR IPL 2024 Clash

Rishabh Pant and Shah Rukh Khan | Credits: Twitter/Jio Cinema

Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant continued with his great form ever since his return to competitive cricket in the ongoing IPL 2024 during the clash against Kolkata Knight Riders at DR YS Rajasekhara Reddy Cricket Stadium in Vishakapatnam on Wednesday, April 3.

Chasing the hefty target of 274 set by Kolkata Knight Riders, Pant walked out to bat when Delhi Capitals were reeling at 33/4 after David Warner's dismissal. However, Rishabh Pant challenged KKR bowling attack with his power-hitting ability and played a brilliant knock of 55 off 25 balls at a strike rate of 220.

Apart from his knock, Pant's no-look six caught the attention of the spectators at the stadium. The incident took place in the 12th over Pant deposited the ball into the stands without looking off Venkatesh Iyer. In that over, DC captain smashed Iyer for 28 runs, including 4 fours and 2 sixes to get to his second consecutive fifty of this IPL season.

However, Rishabh Pant's no-look six received an applause and a standing ovation from Shah Rukh Khan, who was at the stadium to watch his team KKR play. The video of the same went viral on social media.

At the end Rishabh Pant's valiant effort went in vain as Delhi Capitals were bundled out for 166 in 17.2 overs. Pant's wicket was a turning point for Kolkata Knight Riders as the Delhi Capitals struggled to keep the scoreboard ticking. Apart from Pant, Tristan Strubbs too played well, scoring 54 off 32 balls.