IPL 2024: Ambati Rayudu Mocks RCB With 'Gentle Reminder' Post After Elimination, CSK Stars Join In The Banter

Former India, Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Ambati Rayudu has mocked Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) with an Instagram post following their playoff exit from the Indian Premier League's (IPL) ongoing season on Wednesday.

RCB suffered a four-wicket loss against Rajasthan Royals in the Eliminator encounter at Narendra Modi Stadium to end their six-match winning campaign in the season.

Taking to Instagram, Rayudu shared a video of Ravindra Jadeja, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali and Devon Conway enjoying their last year's IPL title indicating five with their hands.

He captioned the post, “Just a kind reminder from the 5-time champions. Sometimes a gentle reminder is required”.

RCB crash out in Eliminator

His post came after RCB's defeat against Rajasthan Royals as the former knocked out CSK from the tournament following their 27-run win over the defending champion in Bengaluru last week. After the win against CSK, Rayudu said that RCB couldn't win the IPL title just by beating them and had to play with the hunger.

"If you talk about RCB today, it shows that only passion and aggressive celebrations don't win you trophies. You need to plan. You didn't get the IPL trophy just by reaching the playoffs. You have to play with the same hunger," Rayudu had said.

"Don't think you will win the IPL trophy just by beating CSK. You will have to come next year once again,” he had added.

RCB had a bitter-sweet campaign in the season as they overcame their sloppy start to qualify for the playoffs at the back of six consecutive wins but failed to go ahead of the Eliminator obstacle.

In Qualifier 2, Rajasthan Royals will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday.