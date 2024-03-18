IPL 2024: A Blow For MI As Jason Behrendorff Ruled Out, Luke Wood Replaces Him In The Squad

Mumbai Indians suffered a big blow ahead of IPL 2024 as the pacer Jason Behrendorff has been ruled out of the tournament due to injury. The franchise called in English pacer Luke Wood as his replacement for the upcoming IPL season.

Behrendorff has become the latest addition to Mumbai Indians' list of injury woes ahead of their season opener against Gujarat Titans at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on April 1. Dilshan Madushanka picked up an injury during the 2nd ODI against Bangladesh and is expected to miss the initial stages of IPL 2024.

Young South African pacer Gerald Coetzee is recovering from pelvic inflammation and is unlikely to be available for selection for the few matches of Mumbai Indians' campaign

🚨 NEWS 🚨



Mumbai Indians name Luke Wood as replacement for the injured Jason Behrendorff.



Read more 🔽 #TATAIPL | @mipaltanhttps://t.co/xwKVjCClBG — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 18, 2024

Jason Behrendorff's absence from the IPL 2024 is a big blow to the pace bowling unit of Mumbai Indians which includes the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Medhwal and Arjun Tendulkar. Behrendorff picked 14 wickets in 12 matches for Mumbai Indians in the last IPL season.

In IPL, Jason Behrendorff has picked 19 wickets at an average of 29.05 and an economy rate of 9.05 in 17 matches.