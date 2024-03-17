'Try & Keep Your Ground Clean': Ishan Kishan's Important Message To Mumbai Indians' Teammates And Fans Ahead Of IPL 2024

Ishan Kishan | Credits: Instagram/Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan delivered an important message to his teammates and the fans during the training session in Mumbai ahead of IPL 2024.

Mumbai Indians' players have assembled at the camp in Mumbai to begin their preparation for the upcoming IPL season. The likes of skipper Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Dewald Brevis, Tilak Verma, Tim David, Gerald Coetzee and others have joined the squad and began hitting at the nets.

In a video shared by Mumbai Indians on its Instagram handle, Ishan Kishan implored his Mumbai Indians' cricketers and fans not to throw litter water bottles around and keep the ground clean, adding these small things will bring a lot in life.

"I would just say that everybody comes for the practice but people should not throw water bottles everywhere. Try and keep your ground clean. Just small things and you will improve everything. These small changes are very important,” Ishan Kishan said in a video