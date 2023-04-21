IPL 2023: Virat Kohli ignores West-Indian duo of Andre Russel & Kieron Pollard to pick greatest all-rounder

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is currently in its 16th edition. The league has had many cricket legends over the past 16 years, including veterans such as Sachin Tendulkar, Shane Warne, Ricky Ponting, and Kumar Sangakkara, who have played in the league and are now associated with IPL teams as coaches and mentors.

Watson gets Kohli's pick

During a recent interaction with JioCinema, Indian cricket star Virat Kohli was asked about the greatest all-rounder in IPL history. Despite many great players like Andre Russell, Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo, and his longtime Indian teammate Hardik Pandya, Kohli overlooked them all and selected his former teammate, the Australian star Shane Watson.

Watson has scored 3874 runs and picked up 92 wickets in 145 IPL matches. He has also won IPL titles with both the Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings, and he is currently associated with the Delhi Capitals in IPL 2023 as an assistant coach.

Overall, the IPL has been a platform for many cricket legends, and it continues to provide opportunities for talented players to showcase their skills. With its fast-paced, exciting format, the IPL has become a favorite of cricket fans worldwide.

During his two years (2016- 2017) time with RCB, his team reached finals in 2016 but was defeated by David Warner-led Sunrisers Hyderabad. Shane Watson retired from all forms of cricket in 2020 and joined DC as an assistant coach earlier this year.

Virat Kohli's IPL picks (On JioCinema):

Most underrated batter - Ambati Rayudu.

Greatest All Rounder - Shane Watson.

Better Spinner between Narine and Rashid - Rashid.

Favorite shot in T20s - Pull shot.

Favorite team to play against - CSK due to the big fan base.