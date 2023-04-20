 Apple CEO Tim Cook gets a taste of IPL 2023, enjoys DC vs KKR with Sonam Kapoor in Delhi
DC vs KKR, IPL 2023: Tim Cook was seen enjoying the match along with Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja.

Rohan SenUpdated: Thursday, April 20, 2023, 10:07 PM IST
article-image

Apple CEO Tim Cook was attended the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in the national capital.

Cook was seen enjoying the match along with Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja.

Cook, Kapoor and Ahuja were joined by other dignitaries and officials of the Delhi & District Cricket Association in the VIP box.

article-image

Earlier on Thursday, Tim Cook opened the second Apple store in India at Delhi's Select Citywalk shopping mall.

Cook had earlier launched India's first Apple store at the Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai two days ago.

He met with businessman Mukesh Amabani at his residence, Antilia, in south Mumbai before heading to New Delhi where he caught up with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well.

