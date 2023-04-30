IPL 2023: Ugly brawl breaks out between fans in Delhi during DC vs SRH match; video surfaces | Screengrab

People in India have an immense passion for the Indian Premier League (IPL) and go above and beyond to express their support towards their favourite teams.

However, this passion can sometimes turn ugly. During a match between the Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, an ugly brawl broke out between fans in the stands.

It is yet unclear as to what led to the brawl inside the stadium, however a video of the incident has surfaced on social media.

A fight took place between fans in Delhi during their match against SRH. pic.twitter.com/MYPj6dqejb — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 30, 2023

Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Delhi Capitals by 9 runs

Mitchell Marsh's all-round performance (4-27 and 63 off 39) went in vain as Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Delhi Capitals by nine runs in Match No. 40 of IPL 2023 at Arun Jaitley Stadium, here on Saturday.

Brilliant attacking fifties by Abhishek Sharma (67 off 36) and Heinrich Klaasen (53 off 27) propelled Sunrisers Hyderabad to 197-6 against Delhi Capitals despite Mitchell Marsh's four-fer (4-27).

Apart from Abhishek and Klaasen, most of the SRH batters struggled to get going as the team lost wickets at regular intervals. On the other hand, barring Marsh, who bowled a maiden and bagged four wickets, none of the DC bowlers made a mark.

In reply, the likes of Marsh and Phil Salt (59 off 35) smashed the fifties and lower down the order, Axar Patel (29 off 14) also tried his best but it was not enough as Delhi suffered their sixth defeat of the season.

Brief scores:

Sunrisers Hyderabad 197/6 in 20 overs (Abhishek Sharma 67, Heinrich Klaasen 53; Mitchell Marsh 4-27) beat Delhi Capitals 188/6 in 20 overs (Mitchell Marsh 63, Philip Salt; Mayank Markande 2-20) by 9 runs.

