 IPL 2023 Qualifier 1 between CSK and GT notches record viewership on JioCinema
HomeSportsIPL 2023 Qualifier 1 between CSK and GT notches record viewership on JioCinema

IPL 2023 Qualifier 1 between CSK and GT notches record viewership on JioCinema

The Qualifier 1 between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans notched up a record viewership of 2.5 crore viewership on JioCinema.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, May 24, 2023, 12:13 PM IST
CSK beat GT by 15 runs. | (Credits: Twitter)

The IPL 2023 Qualifier 1 contest between the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans on Tuesday at the Chepauk smashed the viewership numbers as it touched 2.5 crore, according to Viacom. The final overs of the second innings saw the viewership of the high-octane clash surge on JioCinema to 2.5 crore.

The previous highest tally on the platform was 2.4 crore, recorded during the clash between the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and CSK. With the OTT channel streaming free IPL games for all the public, the total views have crossed over 1300 crore, setting a world record. Viacom18 also confirmed that the streaming app has seen millions of viewers get added daily.

Meanwhile, the average streaming time per match per viewer has risen over 60 minutes. JioCinema has also roped in 26 high-profile sponsors for the IPL.

CSK beat GT to reach the final of IPL 2023:

The Qualifier 1 produced some exciting cricket for the fans as CSK beat the defending champions Gujarat Titans to advance to the final. However, when GT plays the winner of Friday's Eliminator between Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians, they will have another opportunity to compete for the championship.

Nevertheless, the fans and experts were in awe of Dhoni's captaincy and the way he rotated his spinners to strangle Titans' in-form batting line-up while defending 172. Shubman Gill, who scored a century in his last game, top-scored with 42 and held the team together before falling in the 13th over. Rashid Khan smashed a 16-ball 30, but had too much to do in the end. Ruturaj Gaikwad was crowned Player of the Match for his 60 runs.

