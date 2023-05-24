'I am scared of Mumbai': Dwayne Bravo's hilarious response after CSK reach IPL 2023 final

Dwayne Bravo. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Chennai Super Kings bowling coach Dwayne Bravo hilariously commented that he hopes not to see the Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2023 final, given the upper hand the five-time champions enjoy over the Yellow Brigade. Bravo's comments came after the Super Kings marched into the final with their win over the Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1 on Tuesday.

The Super Kings successfully defended 172 in the first qualifier, bowling out the Titans for 157 in the final delivery of the innings. After losing the toss, MS Dhoni and co. put on 172, thanks to Ruturaj Gaikwad's fifty and vital contributions from Devon Conway, Ravindra Jadeja, and Moeen Ali. They were also clinical with the ball as Dhoni used their bowlers astutely.

"No, I am scared of Mumbai (laughs). We don't see it like that. All three other teams are dangerous teams. They are quality teams," Bravo told Star Sports after CSK's win.

CSK have lost three out of four finals to the Mumbai Indians:

The Mumbai Indians not only have a superior head to head record, but also hold the upper hand over the Super Kings in IPL finals. The two sides collided in the decider for the first time in 2010 when Chennai came out on top. However, it has been a one-sided affair since then as Mumbai Indians, under Rohit Sharma, defeated MS Dhoni and co. in the 2013, 2015, and 2019 finals.

Mumbai also have won 20 out of the 36 games the two sides have played in. However, the Yellow Army have done a double over the five-time champions already in this season. Notably, Bravo was part of all three finals against the Mumbai Indians and ended up on the losing side. Rohit Sharma and co. will face the Lucknow Super Giants on Wednesday and face the Titans should they beat the former.