IPL 2023: CSK's Tushar Deshpande fake quote against MI captain Rohit Sharma goes viral; issues clarification

IPL 2023: CSK's Tushar Deshpande fake quote against MI captain Rohit Sharma goes viral; issues calrification |

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) seamer Tushar Deshpande found himself embroiled in a fake quote controversy following CSK's victory over Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. A viral quote attributed to Deshpande claimed that he had said taking the wicket of MI captain Rohit Sharma was an easy feat, causing outrage among MI fans who perceived it as disrespectful to Sharma.

Deshpande Denies Fake Quote, Shows Respect for Legends

Deshpande took to Instagram to deny the fake quote, saying that he would never make such a demeaning statement and that he holds all the legends of the game in high regard. He urged fans not to buy into or spread fake news, and to show respect to all the players.

In his post, Deshpande wrote, "I have absolute respect for all the legends mentioned above. I did not, and would not, make any such demeaning statements. Stop spreading fake news."

Deshpande's Statement Amidst Social Media Backlash

While the fake quote controversy raged on social media, Deshpande had much to savour from the game. The young seamer, playing in only his second IPL match, bowled impressively to take 2 wickets for 31 runs off his 3 overs and played a crucial role in CSK's victory over MI.

Dhoni's Praise for Deshpande's Potential

CSK skipper MS Dhoni praised Deshpande's potential and the faith that the team has in him. Dhoni said, "We believe in him, and when you're new you are under pressure but playing in the IPL for a few years brings different pressure [on Deshpande]. He had a great domestic season, he is improving. He has a lot of potential but he can improve by not bowling those no-balls, and by being more consistent." Dhoni's praise is a testament to Deshpande's ability and the trust that the CSK team has in him.