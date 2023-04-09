 IPL 2023: Why hat-trick hero Rashid Khan had to discontinue schooling for a while in Afghanistan
There was a bad time for the wrist spinner when he had to flee his own country due to which he was also away from schools and studies.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Sunday, April 09, 2023, 10:07 PM IST
hat-trick hero Rashid Khan | File

Ahmedabad: Gujarat Titans leg-spinner Rashid Khan made history on Sunday as he picked up his maiden hat-trick in the Indian Premier League and the first of the 2023 season in the tournament.

There was a bad phase in life for the wrist spinner when he had to flee his own country due to which, he was also away from schools and studies.

The fiery all-rounder was born in 1998 in Nangarhar, Eastern Afghanistan. He hails from Jalalabad, and has ten siblings.

When he was still young, his family fled the Afghan war and lived in Pakistan for "a few years". They later returned to Afghanistan, resuming their normal life with Rashid continuing his schooling. Rashid grew up playing cricket with his brothers and idolised Pakistani all-rounder Shahid Afridi, from whom he stylised his bowling action.

IPL 2023: Rashid Khan's hat-trick in vain as Rinku Singh's final over heroics help KKR stun GT in...
The modern day spin wizard in 2018 announced the launch of his charity foundation in Afghanistan, aimed at providing health and education to orphan and impoverished children in the country.

Khan, then 19, announced the establishment of the Rashid Khan Foundation on his Facebook page, and said. "I cannot do great things, but I can do small things with great love and inspiration." 

The charity aimed to provide humanitarian assistance to the children in Afghanistan, especially those in need of clean drinking water and affordable health facilities. 

