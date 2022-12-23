e-Paper Get App
IPL 2023 Auction: England's Harry Brook sold for ₹ 13.25 crore to Sunrisers Hyderabad

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, December 23, 2022, 03:09 PM IST
article-image
Harry Brook struck six fours in one over by debutant Saud Shakeel in the final session to reach 101 not out | AFP
England batter Harry Brook was sold for a whopping ₹ 13.25 crore to Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2023 auction in Kochi on Friday. The 2016 champions and Rajasthan Royals were locked in a bidding war for Brook and SRH managed to bag him.

The bidding was started by the Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore but RCB exited the challenge when it reached the ₹ 5 crore-mark. That's when SRH stepped in eventually swooped him at a record price.

Harry Brook is a 23-year-old right-handed batter who has played 4 Tests and 20 T20 internationals for England so far. Brook averages 80 in the longest format and 26.57 in T20Is with a strike rate of over 137.

Brook broke into the international scene this year in the T20 World Cup in Australia. He has been a regular feature in the shortest format.

