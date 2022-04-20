IPL 2022: Who is Nathan Ellis? All you need to know about the PBKS bowler

Nathan Ellis (born 22 September 1994) is an Australian pacer, who was included in the Punjab Kings’(PBKS) playing XI for their IPL 2022 match against Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Brabourne Stadium on Wednesday, April 20.

Ellis, 27, was bought by PBKS for Rs 75 lakh during the IPL 2022 mega auction in February.

The right-arm pacer, who made his international debut for Australia in 2021, became the first cricketer to take a hat-trick on debut in a T20I match against Bangladesh in Mirpur last year.

Ellis is seen as the future bowling spearhead for Australia, and according to a report in ESPNcricinfo, Aaron Finch praised the New South Wales pacer.

"He's someone who brings an unbelievable attitude, an unbelievable work ethic to games and training," Finch said.

"His energy, his intensity, his ability to learn really quickly, whether it be with the new ball, old ball, talking to experienced players, coaches, he's just got an amazing attitude that he brings to the table. And he's someone that the boys love playing with.

"When he turns up, he's just got an infectious attitude that he brings and he's just one of [those] guys that will have a super future because he's prepared to challenge himself each and every day, which is a great sign, especially from a guy who hasn't had a huge amount of international experience," he added.

