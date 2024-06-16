MS Dhoni's Daughter Ziva Shares Adorable Video On Instagram On Father's Day

MS Dhoni and his daughter spend time with their dogs. | (Credits: Screengrab)

MS Dhoni's daughter Ziva shared an adorable video of her father on the auspicious occasion of father's day as a video of the same emerged on Instagram on Sunday (June 16th, 2024). The video shows the former Indian captain relaxing in a garden like area, full of greenery, with his daughter and a couple of dogs.

Ziva is the only daughter of MS and Sakshi, with the couple tying the knot in 2010. The welcomed their daughter on February 6th, 2015 when MS Dhoni notably returned home before the 50-over World Cup hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

Uncertainty looms around MS Dhoni's return in IPL 2025:

On the cricketing side of things, Dhoni's return for one more edition of the IPL remains uncertain, given his age. The legendary keeper-batter was in fiery form in IPL 2024 and batted only in the slog overs as the Chennai Super Kings' management needed him to hit sixes at will. Accordingly, the Ranchi-born cricketer maintained a strike rate of 220.25 in 14 matches alongside 161 runs, averaging 53.67.

The defending champions failed to reach the playoffs as they suffered a defeat to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. It ensured that the Super Kings and RCB qualified for the playoffs. While CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan hopes to see Dhoni's availability for the 2025 edition, the star cricketer remains uncertain.