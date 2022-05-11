IPL 2022: Virat Kohli's woes continue, loses in final of RCB's TT competition

RCB’s Virat Kohli is struggling with his batting but the former India captain seems to be not getting a break off the field too as he lost in the final of the intra-team TT final recently.

During an intra-squad table tennis competition held by the Bangalore franchise as a bonding exercise, Kohli finished runner-up.

The former RCB skipper entered the summit clash as the favourite but lost to RCB's Bubble Integrity Manager, Ashish

Kohli is aiming to bounce back to form in RCB's next fixture against the Punjab Kings on Friday, at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

In the IPL 2022, Kohli has registered 216 runs in 12 matches, including a half-century. He was also dismissed thrice for a golden duck.

Published on: Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 06:22 PM IST