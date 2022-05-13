IPL 2022: Umran Malik will play for India but quality of execution will matter: South African pacer Anrich Nortje

Umran Malik will surely play for India but to survive the rigours of international cricket, raw pace alone wouldn't be enough and the youngster will need to supplement his skills with quality execution, star South African pacer Anrich Nortje said on Friday.

Nortje, one of the fastest bowlers in world cricket and who has made a comeback in this IPL after a four-month lay-off due to a hip injury, spoke about the hardships related to his return and missing his new ball partner, Kagiso Rabada.

When asked about his assessment of India's new pace sensation, who is regularly hitting upwards of 90 miles per hour, Nortje sounded cautiously optimistic.

"I am sure Umran is going to be one of the key players for India in near future. Luck will also have to play its part. But most importantly, it's about the quality of what you deliver as we have seen fastest deliveries that are being awarded are going for boundaries," Nortje told PTI in an interview.

"It doesn't matter at what pace it is bowled. Pace is not the be-all and end-all. It is about the quality of execution. And I believe he is improving on that aspect of having control with pace. Also at Sunrisers Hyderabad, under Dale (Steyn, fast bowling coach), Umran is in good hands. He has a lot of senior and experienced players around him, so he will certainly improve," the Proteas speed merchant said.

Published on: Friday, May 13, 2022, 10:00 PM IST