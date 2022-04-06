e-Paper Get App
IPL 2022: Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma blitz propel Mumbai Indians to 161-4 against Kolkata Knight Riders

PTI | Updated on: Wednesday, April 06, 2022, 09:29 PM IST

Sent into bat, Mumbai Indians scored 161-4 against Kolkata Knight Riders in their IPL match here on Wednesday.

Suryakumar Yadav made 52 off 36 balls, while Tilak Varma chipped in with 38 in 27 deliveries.

Kieron Pollard smashed an unbeaten 22 off five balls.

Brief scores

Mumbai Indians: 161/4 in 20 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 52, Tilak Varma ; Pat Cummins 2/49, Umesh Yadav 1/25)

