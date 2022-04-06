IPL 2022: Who is Rasikh Salam? All you need to know about the KKR bowler

Rasikh Salam is a right-arm medium pacer from Jammu & Kashmir, who made his debut for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) during their IPL 2022 match against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on April 6, 2022 (Wednesday).

Salam, 22, who became the third cricketer from Jammu and Kashmir to play in the IPL, was earlier picked by MI in 2019.

He was bought by the Kolkata franchise for a base price of 20 lakhs during the IPL 2022 mega auction.

The speedster made his debut for Jammu & Kashmir in the Vijay Hazare Trophy in 2018. His Ranji Trophy debut came in the 2018–19 season.

The young pacer hails from the Ashmuji area of Kulgam and made his comeback to professional cricket after serving a two-year ban for age fraud.

Here's what KKR coach Brendon McCullum has to say abt Rasikh Salam

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, April 06, 2022, 07:28 PM IST