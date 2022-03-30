IPL 2022: Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Dinesh Karthik reveals his batting plans for this season

Royal Challengers Bangalore’s (RCB) wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik recently spoke about his mindset when he is wielding his willow in the middle during the 15th edition of the IPL, and said he wants to bat according to the team’s requirement.

Karthik was speaking ahead of his new franchise RCB’s game against his former team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on March 30.

The Team India ’keeper, who scored an unbeaten 14-ball 32 in RCB’s defeat to Punjab Kings in their opening game, emphasised his role as a finisher.

“My aim is to hit as many boundaries as I can in the middle order. It is always a challenge, but it’s an interesting one for everybody. My role is to achieve whatever we can in the backend of the game and try to do whatever is required for the team, either setting a target or helping win the game. So, that is what I will be focussing on,” Karthik said said on a Star Sports show.

Published on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 05:01 PM IST