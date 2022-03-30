Elton John dedicates iconic song 'Don't Let The Sun Go Down On Me' to Shane Warne

Sir Elton John, performed a heartwarming tribute to Australian spin legend Shane Warne during his public memorial service at the MCG on Wednesday.

The singer performed one of his favourites 'Don't Let The Sun Go Down On Me', at the memorial.

Shane Warne passed away on March 4 due to a suspected heart attack while holidaying in Thailand.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 02:34 PM IST