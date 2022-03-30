e-Paper Get App
Home / Sports / Elton John dedicates iconic song 'Don't Let The Sun Go Down On Me' to Shane Warne

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 02:34 PM IST

Elton John performs at Shane Warne's memorial | Photo: AFP

Sir Elton John, performed a heartwarming tribute to Australian spin legend Shane Warne during his public memorial service at the MCG on Wednesday.

The singer performed one of his favourites 'Don't Let The Sun Go Down On Me', at the memorial.

Shane Warne passed away on March 4 due to a suspected heart attack while holidaying in Thailand.

Published on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 02:34 PM IST