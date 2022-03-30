Elton John dedicates iconic song 'Don't Let The Sun Go Down On Me' to Shane Warne

Sir Elton John, performed a heartwarming tribute to Australian spin legend Shane Warne during his public memorial service at the MCG on Wednesday.
The singer performed one of his favourites 'Don't Let The Sun Go Down On Me', at the memorial.
Shane Warne passed away on March 4 due to a suspected heart attack while holidaying in Thailand.
ALSO READWatch: Nasser Hussain pays tribute to Shane Warne with a beautiful rendition of Rudyard Kipling’s...
Advertisement
Published on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 02:34 PM IST
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)