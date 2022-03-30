e-Paper Get App
Advertisement
Home / Sports / Watch: Nasser Hussain pays tribute to Shane Warne with a beautiful rendition of Rudyard Kipling’s ‘If’

Watch: Nasser Hussain pays tribute to Shane Warne with a beautiful rendition of Rudyard Kipling’s ‘If’

Shane Warne's public memorial service is being held at the MCG in Australia

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 12:22 PM IST

Shane Warne |

Shane Warne |

Advertisement

Former England captain Nasser Hussain paid a beautiful tribute to legendary Australian leg-spinner Shane Warne with a beautiful rendition of Rudyard Kipling’s ‘If’.

Warne’s public memorial service is being held at the MCG in Australia on Wednesday.

Warne had passed away while holidaying in Thailand earlier this month due to a suspected heart attack.

ALSO READ

2022 FIFA World Cup Draw: When and Where to watch in India; Live on TV and online 2022 FIFA World Cup Draw: When and Where to watch in India; Live on TV and online
Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 12:22 PM IST