2022 FIFA World Cup Draw: When and Where to watch in India; Live on TV and online

The stage is set for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The highly-anticipated Final Draw will take place at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center in Qatar.

The footballing extravaganza will kick-off on November 21, 2022 and culminate with the final on December 18, 2022.

Here's when and where to watch the draw:

When: The draw will be held on April 1.

Where to Watch: The draw will be held LIVE & Exclusive on History TV18 HD

Live Streaming: The draw will be streamed on Voot.

Timing: The draw will be held at 9.30pm IST

As per the Organising Committee for FIFA Competitions protocols, 28 pre-qualified teams will be allocated from pots 1 to 4 based on the FIFA Men’s World Ranking released on March 31st, 2022. As hosts, Qatar will take position A1 from Pot 1, where they will be joined by the seven highest-ranked qualified teams from the FIFA Men’s World Ranking.

The countries occupying positions 8-15 in the ranking of the qualified teams will be allocated to Pot 2, while the 16th-23rd best-ranked qualifiers will be placed in Pot 3. Finally, Pot 4 will include the qualified teams in positions 24 to 28, plus three placeholders representing the two winners of the intercontinental play-offs and the remaining UEFA play-off winner.

Published on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 11:17 AM IST