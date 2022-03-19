IPL 2022: RCB’s Glenn Maxwell marries long-time girlfriend Vini Raman ahead of new season

Australia and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) all-rounder Glenn Maxwell recently tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend Vini Raman on Friday.

The couple took to social media to share pictures of the ceremony.

Maxwell has been dating Vini Raman since 2020, and had announced their engagement in the same year via Instagram.

Vini belongs to a Tamil family based in Australia. She is a practising pharmacist in Melbourne.

"Love is a search for completion and with you I feel complete," Vini Instagrammed.

IPL franchise RCB also congratulated the couple on their wedding.

"The RCB family is incredibly happy for @vini_raman and @Gmaxi_32 on the beginning of this new chapter in their lives. Wishing you both all the happiness and peace, Maxi!" RCB tweeted.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, March 19, 2022, 04:14 PM IST