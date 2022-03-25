IPL 2022 | Rajasthan Royals (RR): Full list of players, captain, schedule, venues and all you need to know

Rajasthan Royals (RR) have failed to impress since winning the first season of the IPL. But, this time the Sanju Samson-led Royals have a squad capable of fighting for the IPL 2022 title.

Ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auctions, RR retained Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal. During the auction, they prized away big names like Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal and hard-hitters like Devdutt Paddikkal and Shimron Hetmyer.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) open their IPL 2022 campaign against Sunrisers Hyderabad at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune on March 29.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) full squad

Sanju Samson (captain and wicket-keeper), Karun Nair, Rassie van der Dussen, Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Yashasvi Jaiswal, James Neesham, Anunay Singh, Daryl Mitchell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jos Buttler (wicket-keeper), Dhruv Jruel (wicket-keeper), Shubham Garhwal, Kuldip Yadav, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Navdeep Saini, Obed McCoy, Kuldeep Sen, Tejas Baroka, KC Cariappa, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult and Prasidh Krishna.

Captain

Sanju Samson

Rajasthan Royals (RR) Full schedule

March 29: Sunrisers Hyderabad; 7:30pm IST (Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune)

April 2: Mumbai Indians; 3:30pm IST (DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai)

April 5: Royal Challengers Bangalore; 7:30pm IST (Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai)

April 10: Lucknow Super Giants; 7:30pm IST (Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai)

April 14: Gujarat Titans; 7:30pm IST (DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai)

April 18: Kolkata Knight Riders; 7:30pm IST (Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai)

April 22: Delhi Capitals; 7:30pm IST (Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune)

April 26: Royal Challengers Bangalore; 7:30pm IST (Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune)

April 30: Mumbai Indians; 7:30pm IST (DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai)

May 2: Kolkata Knight Riders; 7:30pm IST (Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai)

May 7: Punjab Kings; 3:30pm IST (Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai)

May 11: Delhi Capitals; 7:30pm IST (DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai)

May 15: Lucknow Super Giants; 7:30pm IST (Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai)

May 20: Chennai Super Kings; 7:30pm IST (Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai)

