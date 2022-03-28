IPL 2022: Orange cap, Purple cap, Points Table after Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) match

Gujarat Titans beat Lucknow Super Giants by 5 wickets in a battle of debutants at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday.

A superb 60-run partnership by David Miller and Rahul Tewatia turned the tables in favour of Gujarat Titans.

That was after Deepak Hooda and Ayush Badoni smashed quick-fire half centuries to help Lucknow Super Giants recover to a respectable 158-6 after pacer Mohammed Shami blew away their top-order with a sensational spell.

IPL 2022 Points Table after Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants match

1. Delhi Capitals - 2 points (played 1, won 1)

2. Punjab Kings - 2 points (played 1, won 1)

3. Kolkata Knight Riders - 2 points (played 1, won 1)

4. Gujarat Titans- 2 points (played 1, won 1)

5. Lucknow Super Giants- 0 points (played 1, won 0)

6. Chennai Super Kings - 0 points (played 1, won 0

7. Royal Challengers Bangalore - 0 points (played 1, won 0)

8. Mumbai Indians - 0 points (played 1, won 0)

Here is the ORANGE CAP holders list (top-3) after Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants match

1. Faf du Plessis (Royal Challengers Bangalore) 88

2. Ishan Kishan (Mumbai Indians) 81

3. Deepak Hooda (Lucknow Super Giants) 55

Here is the PURPLE CAP holders list (top-3) after Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants match

1. Kuldeep Yadav (Delhi Capitals) 3 wickets

2. Dwayne Bravo (Chennai Super Kings) 3 wickets

3. Basil Thampi (Mumbai Indians) 3 wickets

Published on: Monday, March 28, 2022, 11:45 PM IST